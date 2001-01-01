Free Dynamic DNS

Get public hostnames for your dynamic IPv4 and IPv6 addresses within seconds.

Reach your private hosts

No need to set up NAT and port forwarding any more. With dynv6 you can easily assign public hostnames to your private hosts.

dynv6 combines your MAC addresses or Host IDs with your dynamic IPv6 prefix:

2001:1234::/64 + 00:80:41:ae:fd:7e = 2001:1234::280:41ff:feae:fd7e

Use our advanced APIs

dynv6 offers many ways to update your zones:

Webhooks can be used to update external services whenever your IP address changes.

Free for everyone

Just choose a free hostname to start, or delegate your own domain to dynv6.

Please be aware that we don't offer enterprise-grade DDoS protection and SLAs yet. Don't use it for critical services.