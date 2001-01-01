Free Dynamic DNS
Get public hostnames for your dynamic IPv4 and IPv6 addresses within seconds.
Reach your private hosts
No need to set up NAT and port forwarding any more. With dynv6 you can easily assign public hostnames to your private hosts.
dynv6 combines your MAC addresses or Host IDs with your dynamic IPv6 prefix:
2001:1234::/64
+
00:80:41:ae:fd:7e
=
2001:1234::280:41ff:feae:fd7e
Use our advanced APIs
dynv6 offers many ways to update your zones:
- REST API
- Update API
- DynDNS API
- SSH with public key authentication
- DNS updates with TSIG keys.
Webhooks can be used to update external services whenever your IP address changes.
Free for everyone
Just choose a free hostname to start, or delegate your own domain to dynv6.
Please be aware that we don't offer enterprise-grade DDoS protection and SLAs yet. Don't use it for critical services.